Eryk Anders Reflects on UFC Fight Night 135 Knockout Win, Wants Elias Theodorou Next

Looking back over his third-round TKO of Tim Williams this past weekend at UFC Fight Night 135, middleweight Eryk Anders is pleased with picking up the win, but not so much of the performance he had over the entirety of the bout.

In particular, Anders wasn’t so keen on how he started the bout. But as the fight progressed he gained more control and was able to finally finish Williams with a highlight-reel, head-kick knockout.

“I started off the fight a little slow,” Anders told MMAWeekly.com. “I definitely dropped the first round. But I felt I came on strong in the second and the third round.

“I can’t quite put my finger on (why I had a slow start). It wasn’t anything mentally distracting or anything like that. I got hit a few times, then I woke up and put it on him in the second and third.”

When it comes to the finish of the fight, Anders was able to take note of Williams’ habits and exploit them to land the knockout blow.

“Throughout the fight (Williams) was on his back and would use that stand-up that they teach you in Jiu-Jitsu,” said Anders. “He would kick at me and make me back up. In the third round he didn’t kick at me. I caught him doing it before. I was able to step in and kick him in the face.”

Back on the winning track following a loss in February to Lyoto Machida, Anders is looking to close out 2018 on a high note, and has a specific show and opponent in mind to do just that.

“It’s the longest layoff I’ve had in my professional career,” Anders said. “It was good to get a win like that. I’m definitely looking to fight more than I did, but the layoff was good.

“I know the UFC is going to Toronto, and Elias Theodorou is going to want to be really inclined to fight on that card. He already has an opponent (in Antonio Carlos Junior at UFC Fight Night 137 on September 22), and I don’t want him to look ahead at the task at hand, but when he’s ready to go we can do that dance.”