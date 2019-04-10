Eryk Anders ready to bite down and get after Khalil Roundtree at UFC 236

While on paper light-heavyweight Eryk Anders’ 2018 was the hardest of his career to date with three losses in his four bouts.

When he himself looks back on last year, Anders acknowledges that it wasn’t his best, but he can take some positives from it overall.

“Last year there were a lot of pros and cons,” Anders told MMAWeekly.com. “I took three losses, but at the same time I had two main events. All those losses were to Top 15 guys. Along with short notice, the situation I was in is the best possible situation.”

Anders feels like 2018 was a good year in terms of developing his game. He was able to see the mistakes he made in his fights and feels like he’s been able to rectify them in training.

“I think I’ve developed leaps and bounds in my overall game, as well as fight IQ things and situation awareness,” said Anders. “Things like cutting the ring off so guys can’t run around and circles. As well as output; in two of the three fights I lost I didn’t do enough.

“We’re working to correct those errors and get better in every facet of the game.”

On Saturday in Atlanta, Ga., Anders (11-3) will look to start off his 2019 on a positive note when he takes on Khalil Roundtree (7-3). Oddsmakers are betting that Anders will do just that in their UFC 236 main card bout on Saturday.

“I just have to be myself: bite down on my mouthpiece and push the pace a little bit,” Anders said. “There’s no secret; we’re going to touch gloves, meet in the middle and get down to it.

“(Roundtree) likes to stand and bang, I like to stand and bang, so I don’t think there’s going to be a whole lot of footwork involved in this. We’re just going to go out and try to do what we do. I know what he brings to the table, and he knows what I bring to the table, so we’re going to go out there and get after it.”

TRENDING > Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso booked for UFC 238 in Chicago

While he is a fighter that goes one step at a time, Anders is open to any opportunity that comes his way in 2019 across multiple weight classes if possible.

“I want to go fight-by-fight, but (I wouldn’t mind) fighting at light-heavyweight, middleweight or heavyweight if the opponent is right,” said Anders. “I like to fight three or four times a year in maybe two or three weight classes.”