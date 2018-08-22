HOT OFF THE WIRE
Eryk Anders Credits Coach Nick Saban and Alabama Crimson Tide Football for His UFC Success

August 22, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Eryk Anders has only a single blemish on his mixed martial arts record, that being a split-decision loss to former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida. Prior to that narrow loss in Brazil, Anders’ record was a perfect 10-0.

There are certainly many things throughout his life that led Anders to his successful ways in the cage, but a primary experience for him was playing football under legendary coach Nick Saban at the University of Alabama in college. Not only was Anders a standout on the team, the Crimson Tide won the National Championship while he was playing. It something that he credits with much of the drive it takes to succeed in the Octagon.

“I’ll always forever be grateful to the University of Alabama,” Anders said in a clip from his upcoming UFC Tonight segment on Fox Sports. “The University of Alabama certainly put that taste of winning in my mouth.”

Anders is slated to face Tim Williams at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 135 in Lincoln, Neb.

               

