Eryk Anders and Nick Saban Recount the UFC Fighter’s Trek from Football to the Octagon

Eryk Anders has quickly become a force in the UFC middleweight division. He’s slipped up only once, that being in a split-decision loss to former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in his most recent fight. Before that, Anders won his first ten professional bouts.

Anders is no stranger to winning, however, having been a National Champion, while playing football under famed coach Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.

Now, as he prepares to step into the cage with Tim Williams at UFC Fight Night 135 on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb., Anders sits down with Saban to recount his trek from the gridiron to the Octagon.

Tune in to MMAWeekly on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick Live Results & Stats. The first bout is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT. A five-round lightweight non-title fight headlines the card with Justin Gaethje fighting James Vick.