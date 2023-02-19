Erin Blanchfield taps out Jessica Andrade in UFC Vegas 69 main event

Women’s flyweights headlined Saturday’s UFC Vegas 69 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with Jessica Andrade taking on Erin Blanchfield.

Andrade, a former UFC strawweight champion entered the bout ranked No. 3 in the 125-pound division while Blanchfield was ranked No. 10. Andrade was looking to earn a title shot in her next outing while Blanchfield was looking to extend her winning streak to eight consecutive wins and jump up in the rankings.

After an exchange of leg kicks, the two got into a brief slugfest. Blanchfield was willing to stand in the pocket with Andrade. Andrade defended two takedown attempts. Blanchfield connected with a right hand that staggered Andrade. Andrade started landing power punches towards the end of the round. Andrade defended another takedown attempt as the round ended.

Andrade pressured Blanchfield in the second frame Blanchfield took Andrade down and immediately went to side control before taking her back. She locked on a rear-naked choke and forced Andrade to tap out.

Following the win, Blanchfield called for a title shot.

“Give me the winner of [Valentina] Shevchenko and [Alexa] Grasso next,” said Blanchfield. “I’m going to win the title and be the UFC champ.”

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso fight at UFC 285 on March 4.