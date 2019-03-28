Eric Spicely plans to stay sharp against Caio Magalhaes at CES 55

Following a disappointing 2017 and 2018 where he lost three straight bouts, middleweight Eric Spicely was looking to turn things around going into his first bout of 2019.

Facing Leo Pla at CES 54 in January, Spicely was able to duplicate his earlier successes, picking up his ninth first round finish, breaking his losing streak in the process.

“It was good to get back in the win column,” Spicely told MMAWeekly.com. “Leo is a tough fighter who’s fought a lot of good guys. I feel like I performed well but hesitated a little.

“Of course there is pressure (to win against Pla). After losing three in a row I had a lot of doubts, wondered if I should have retired, et cetera. I train with the best team in the world and I know I can keep winning now.”

Six years and 15 fights into his career, Spicely believes things are finally clicking for him and that he’s becoming the fighter he has always wanted to be.

“I feel like I just learned how to fight,” said Spicely. “Like in the Darren Stewart fight (in 2018) I feel like I finally felt calm in the octagon and on the feet. Crazy to think after all this time, but that’s how MMA is.”

On March 29 at CES 55 in Hartford, Connecticut, Spicely (11-4) will seek to pick up his second win of 2019 when he takes on Caio Magalhaes (10-6) in a main card 185-pound bout.

“I feel like I need to stay sharp against Caio,” Spicely said. “He’s a good grappler with wild striking. I’m sure he’s very strong. Whoever makes a mistake first is going to lose. Two longtime MMA and UFC vets. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Should Spicely pick up his second straight victory on March 29, he will look to make his return to the biggest stage of MMA in 2019.

“I want to win this fight and hopefully fight on the Contender Series this summer,” said Spicely. “I know I belong back in the UFC and I can’t wait to earn my spot back there. Hopefully after a couple more exciting wins I’ll be back.”