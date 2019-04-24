Emotions are high for Liam McGeary heading into Bellator 220 rematch with Phil Davis

Looking back on his victory over Mo Lawal at Bellator 213 this past December, light-heavyweight Liam McGeary is overall pleased with how the fight played out and to have gotten back on the winning track after two straight losses.

While defeating a well-known opponent like Lawal might be a big thing for some fighters, for former title holder McGeary it was just another victory on the road back to redemption.

“I’m very happy with the fight,” McGeary told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m very happy with the way I performed. I was able to shut some critics up. It was good. It pretty much went to plan, but he leg kicks; I wasn’t expecting Mo to try some leg kicks.

“(Lawal having a name) doesn’t really make the different. At the top it’s all good names. Everyone’s tough; the next one tough; the next one after that is tough. Now it’s just training, and I’m fighting the person who I’m fighting, so I don’t have to worry about who they are or what position they are.”

Coming into 2019, McGeary feels like a far superior fighter to then one he was just a couple of years ago that went through a stretch of three losses in four fights.

“The 2019 version is much better than the 2017 or 2016 version,” said McGeary. “I’d kick the fucking shit out of that dude, if you ask me.

“My wrestling, takedown defense, all that stuff has definitely come along. My Jiu-Jitsu is still up there. My striking and kickboxing is still up there. But I’m very happy with the way things are going.”

At Bellator 220 on Saturday in San Jose, Calif., McGeary (13-3) looks to get some revenge against Phil Davis (19-5) in a 205-pound main card rematch of their previous bout from 2016.

TRENDING > Luke Rockhold expects Jon Jones showdown later this year

“I look back on things he did (in the first fight), but I don’t even pay attention to the things I did,” McGeary said of facing Davis. “He’s fighting a completely different person now. I just move on from that (first) one, because I’m the evolved version of my old self.

“It’s a rematch; I lost my belt to him, so of course there’s that factor to it. It’s not just another fight. It’s Phil Davis 2, so yeah, the emotions are high on this one, and I’m very eager to get in there.”

For McGeary, getting a win over Davis is not only one he’d like to get for his own personal reasons, but it will be another step towards working his way back into title contention, which is always his main goal.

“That’s my plan, but whether that’s how things go, I leave that to my management,” said McGeary. “I’ve just got my job to do (against Davis), and I’m going to do it very well, and then concentrate on other things after that.”

Bellator 220: Liam McGeary highlights