Emotional Cat Zingano Ends Three-Fight Skid, Takes Aim at Amanda Nunes

&amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Heading into UFC Fight Night 133 in Boise, Idaho, Cat Zingano knew she was in a precarious position, having lost her last three fights. She wasn’t about to lay down for Marion Reneau, however, and secured a dominant decision victory over the woman who was probably one or two wins away from a title shot.

It was a highly emotional moment for Zingano, who has overcome some extremely difficult circumstances during her UFC tenure, including the suicide of her husband Mauricio Zingano.

TRENDING > Cat Zingano Dominates Marion Reneau to Kick Off UFC Boise Main Card

Speaking with MMAWeekly.com and other outlets after the win over Reneau, Zingano let it all out, talking about her journey back into the win column, and her hope to eventually fight UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, a woman she has finished before in the Octagon.