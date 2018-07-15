HOT OFF THE WIRE
Junior dos Santos

featuredJunior dos Santos Blanks Blagoy Ivanov to Earn Unanimous Decision in UFC Boise Main Event

UFC Boise Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 133 Results: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJunior dos Santos Wants USADA to Change Its Policy After Being Exonerated

featuredUFC Fight Night 133: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov Weigh-in Results & Video

Emotional Cat Zingano Ends Three-Fight Skid, Takes Aim at Amanda Nunes

July 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Heading into UFC Fight Night 133 in Boise, Idaho, Cat Zingano knew she was in a precarious position, having lost her last three fights. She wasn’t about to lay down for Marion Reneau, however, and secured a dominant decision victory over the woman who was probably one or two wins away from a title shot.

It was a highly emotional moment for Zingano, who has overcome some extremely difficult circumstances during her UFC tenure, including the suicide of her husband Mauricio Zingano.

TRENDING > Cat Zingano Dominates Marion Reneau to Kick Off UFC Boise Main Card

Speaking with MMAWeekly.com and other outlets after the win over Reneau, Zingano let it all out, talking about her journey back into the win column, and her hope to eventually fight UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, a woman she has finished before in the Octagon.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA