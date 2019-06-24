HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Lovato takes the win over Gegard Mousasi

featuredBellator London & 223 Results: Rafael Lovato Jr. upsets Gegard Mousasi to take the belt

UFC Greenville Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 Live Results: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie (Results & Fight Stats)

Chan Sung Jung - Korean Zombie - UFC Greenville weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 weigh-in results: Headliner set, but injury nixes co-main event

Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Q&A (full video): Would he do another Mayweather vs. McGregor?

Emily Whitmire recounts finding her homeless mom living in a tent (UFC on ESPN 3 video)

June 24, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Emily Whitmire has overcome a lot of hardship in her life, much of it dealing with the absence of her mother, whom she eventually found. It wasn’t exactly a fairy-tale ending though. Whitmire found her mother homeless, living out of a tent. 

But she’s overcome her hardships to become a professional mixed martial artist fighting on the biggest stage in the sport. 

TRENDING > Artem Lobov defeats Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6, but the fight didn’t live up to the hype

Ahead of her UFC on ESPN 3 bout against Amanda Ribas, Whitmire recounted her struggles without her mother and the emotion of finding her mother living in a tent.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA