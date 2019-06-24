Emily Whitmire recounts finding her homeless mom living in a tent (UFC on ESPN 3 video)

Emily Whitmire has overcome a lot of hardship in her life, much of it dealing with the absence of her mother, whom she eventually found. It wasn’t exactly a fairy-tale ending though. Whitmire found her mother homeless, living out of a tent.

But she’s overcome her hardships to become a professional mixed martial artist fighting on the biggest stage in the sport.

Ahead of her UFC on ESPN 3 bout against Amanda Ribas, Whitmire recounted her struggles without her mother and the emotion of finding her mother living in a tent.