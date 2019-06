Emily Whitmire opens up about overcoming a difficult past (UFC on ESPN 3 full scrum)

Emily Whitmire has overcome a lot of emotional baggage in her life en route to become a professional fighter.

Hear everything Whitmire had to say about her past and her upcoming fight from the UFC Performance Institute at her media scrum leading up to UFC on ESPN 3, where she squares off with Amanda Ribas.