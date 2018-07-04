Emily Whitmire on Stepping Out of the Shadow of The Ultimate Fighter (Video)

Having made her way to the Octagon via a difficult stint on The Ultimate Fighter, Emily Whitmire is excited to finally be fighting outside of the shadow of the show.

Whitmire squares off with Jamie Moyle at UFC 226 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.