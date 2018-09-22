Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Flattens Luigi Vendramini (UFC Sao Paulo Highlights)

FLYING KNEE!!!@ElizeuCapoeira lands an INSANE flying knee and puts Vendramini away in round 2! #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/3dXrUzDlpy — UFC (@ufc) September 22, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the welterweight bout between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night 137 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

With the UFC’s Russian debut and its latest trip to Sao Paulo falling into the rearview mirror, the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, as Oct. 6 draws near. The white-hot spotlight will now focus squarely on what is expected to be the biggest fight in UFC history.

