Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos chokes out Curtis Millender (UFC Wichita Highlights)

Check out the highlights as Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos choked out Curtis Millender in the first round at UFC on ESPN+ 4: Lewis vs. dos Santos in Wichita, Kansas.
Following UFC Wichita, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to England for UFC on ESPN+ 5 in London. A welterweight showdown between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal headlines the card at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 16.