Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos chokes out Curtis Millender (UFC Wichita Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights as Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos choked out Curtis Millender in the first round at UFC on ESPN+ 4: Lewis vs. dos Santos in Wichita, Kansas.

RELATED:

Following UFC Wichita, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to England for UFC on ESPN+ 5 in London. A welterweight showdown between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal headlines the card at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 16.