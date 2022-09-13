Elias Theodorou’s family releases statement, asks for donations to be made to his foundations

The family of former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou released a statement on Tuesday following the 34-year old’s death on Sunday.

On Sept. 11, “The Spartan” lost his battle with cancer at his home surrounded by family and friends. The news of Theodorou’s illness was largely unknown by anyone outside of his inner circle. The death of the former The Ultimate Fighter: Nations winner was a shock to most in the MMA community.

The statement was shared by BT Sports reporter Aaron Bronsteter via Twitter, and asked for donations to Theodorou’s foundation be made in lieu of flowers.

“Elias “The Spartan” Theodorou answered his final bell yesterday, September 11th, 2022.

“He passed peacefully at home with his family and loved ones in his corner after a hard-fought fight with colon cancer that metastasized.

“He faced his end as he lived his life eternally, irrationally, and infectiously optimistic.

“It’s impossible to capture every facet or all of his accomplishments in a simple post so to “make it a long story short”

“There will be a public viewing from 5-9pm Wednesday, September 14th at Vescios Funeral Home, 8101 Weston Road in Woodbridge, Ontario.

“In lieu of flowers please donate to Elias’ two foundations, Theodorou Foundation & Higher Access. Both of these were founded to help others facing barriers accessing hospital support and medical cannabis, without the resources that Elias was blessed with.”

(they ask that friends and fans share their favourite Elias memories with the following hashtags: #ripeliastheodorou & #InLovingMemoryElias)

