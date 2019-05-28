Elias Theodorou released from the UFC following loss to Derek Brunson

Former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner and recent top 15 middleweight Elias Theodorou has been released from the UFC with several other fighters reportedly receiving pink slips as well.

UFC officials confirmed Theodorou’s release following numerous reports this past weekend including the initial news reported from Combate in Brazil.

During his time in the UFC, Theodorou went 8-3 overall while just recently making his way into the top 15 rankings following a trio of wins against Dan Kelly, Trevor Smith and Eryk Anders.

Theodorou then lost a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson in his most recent outing and the UFC opted to release the Canadian middleweight from his contract.

The part-time male model, who also serves as Invicta FC’s ‘ring boy’, had picked up some notable wins while competing inside the Octagon but came up short agaist the three highest ranked opponents he faced in Brunson, Thiago Santos and Brad Tavares.

Still his release coming off a lone loss to Brunson was still a bit of a shock.

Several other fighters were also reportedly released from the UFC including former title contender Wilson Reis, Eric Shelton and Marcelo Golm.

Reis and Shelton are the latest flyweights to be released from the UFC as the entire 125-pound division has been virtually gutted over the past few months. While UFC president Dana White has never said that the flyweight division would eventually be eliminated, the roster of fighters now competing at 125 pounds is less than 15 total under contract.