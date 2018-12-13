Watch Edson Barboza’s Spectacular KO of Terry Etim (UFC KO of the Week)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of Edson Barboza’s co-main event matchup with Dan Hooker this weekend at Fight Night Milwaukee, take a look back at one of the most memorable finishes in UFC history after a Barboza wheel kick landed perfectly.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 15, for full UFC on FOX 31 Live Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2. The early prelim results begin at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT. Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta headline the UFC on FOX 31 fight card with a five-round lightweight main event rematch.