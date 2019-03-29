Edson Barboza’s Top 5 UFC Finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out Edson Barboza’s highlight reel of knockout finishes before he steps into the Octagon again to face Justin Gaethje at UFC Fight Night Philadelphia. The event marks the first time the fight promotion has been to Philadelphia since August 2011.

TRENDING > Henry Cejudo faces Marlon Moraes to crown new bantamweight champion at UFC 238

UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje full live results on MMAWeekly.com Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje headlines the card that includes an explosive women’s strawweight bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Michelle Waterson. The first fight is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.