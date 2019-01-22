Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje Headline UFC on ESPN 2

A bout between two top ten ranked lightweights headlines the UFC on ESPN 2 event on March 30 in Philadelphia. UFC officials announced on Tuesday that Edson Barboza will face Justin Gaethje in the main event at Wells Fargo Center.

Barboza (20-6) is ranked No. 6 in the lightweight division. The striking specialist is coming off a knockout win over Dan Hooker in his last outing. The 21-fight UFC veteran has earned Fight of the Night honors six times. He’s also collected Knockout of the Night and Submission of the Night bonuses.

Gaethje (19-2) rebounded from back-to-back losses in his last outing with a knockout win over James Vick in August. The former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion is known for his durability and exciting style. In his four fights inside the Octagon, Gaethje has earned five bonus checks: three for Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night bonuses.

UFC on ESPN 2 takes place on March 30 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. A pair of women’s strawweight bouts have also been announced for the fight card. Marina Rodriguez will take on Alexa Grasso, while Michelle Waterson faces Karolina Kowalkiewicz.