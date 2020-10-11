Edson Barboza says he’s ready for a Top 5 UFC featherweight opponent

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 11, 2020
After coming up short in his featherweight debut in May, Edson Barboza picked up his first win in the 145-pound division on Saturday in the UFC on ESPN+ 37 (aka UFC Fight Island 5) co-main event.

Barboza faced Makwan Amirkhani and outclassed “Mr. Finland” with superior striking.

Following the fight, Barboza called for a top five or six ranked opponent. Hear what the Brazilian had to say during his Octagon Interview.

