Edson Barboza Draws Dan Hooker for UFC on FOX 31

September 5, 2018
Edson Barboza hasn’t fought since spring. He’ll make his return to the Octagon opposite Dan Hooker at UFC on FOX 31 in December.

The bout was first reported by the New Zealand Herald, who spoke to Hooker about the fight.

“I chased him because I believe … he’s the toughest fight. I didn’t ask for Edson Barboza because I feel like that’s an easy way to get to the top, I think he’s going to bring a fight,” said Hooker.

“I want a real test … and I feel like Edson Barboza is the man for the job.”

Barboza (19-6) last fought in a losing effort against Kevin Lee at UFC Fight Night 128 in April. That bout followed a loss  late last year to undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is now the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. He’s looking to get back to his winning ways against the New Zealander, but it could be a tough task.

TRENDING > Endeavor Buys Back UFC Minority Stake from Abu Dhabi Investors

Despite a rocky start in the Octagon, alternating between wins and losses, Hooker (17-7) is currently in the midst of a four-fight winning streak. He’s beaten some tough fighters, but adding Barboza’s name to his hit list should rocket him up the UFC lightweight rankings.

UFC on FOX 31 takes place on Dec. 15 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

               

