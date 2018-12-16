Edson Barboza Destroys Dan Hooker in UFC on FOX 31 Co-Main Event

No. 5 ranked lightweight Edson Barboza put on a striking clinic against Dan Hooker in the UFC on FOX 31 co-main event on Saturday in Milwaukee.

Hooker entered the fight riding a four-fight winning streak and asked for highly ranked opponent. He got one in Barboza and found out what facing someone in the top of the 155-pound weight class was like.

Barboza and Hooker employed a heavy kicking attack in the opening round. Engaging in a leg kick battle with Barboza may not have been the best game plan. Barboza targeted Hooker’s lead leg and worked in combinations. A well-placed right hand staggered Hooker and Barboza ended the frame with two hard leg kicks.

In the second round, Hooker took the fight to Barboza. He presses forward but Barboza continued to land leg kicks. Midway through the round Hooker slipped and Barboza followed him to the canvas. Hooker gained top position but was unable to inflict any damage. Moments later, Barboza kicked Hooker off him and got back to his feet. From there, he took over the fight.

Barboza mixed up his attack. He opened up with combinations to the body and head while continuing to land leg kicks. He delivered knees to the body in the clinch position. Heading into the final round Barboza was in complete control.

Barboza started the third round with more leg kicks. He targeted the body with punches and spinning back kicks. At one point, Barboza landed three kicks to the body in a row. Hooker didn’t have an answer and was taking heavy damage. An uppercut finally put him down.

“He’s one of the best in the world. I’m the number five. There are four guys in front of me and I’m back. Be ready guys,” said Barboza following the knockout win.

“This is very special, this fight for me. I changed my life. Right now I’m training with the best team in the world ATT (American Top Team). I’m very happy.”

Barboza had lost his two previous fights heading into Saturday’s bout with Hooker. Back in the win column, Barboza looks to put together a few wins and get into title contention.