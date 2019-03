Edmen Shahbazyan elbows Charles Byrd into oblivion (UFC 235 Highlights)

It only took SECONDS!!@EdmenShahbazyan knocks out Byrd in round 1 with some NASTY elbows! #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/MBiPStvlWp — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2019

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Edmen Shahbazyan’s quick TKO stoppage of Charles Byrd at UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following UFC 235, the Ultimate Fighting Championship keeps rolling through the month of March with a loaded schedule. One week later, UFC on ESPN+4 lands in Wichita, Kansas, with a heavyweight main event between Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos on Saturday, March 9.