Eddie Alvarez: There is a serious shift going on in MMA; you have to test free agency

Eddie Alvarez is one of the big names in American MMA to make the jump from the UFC to ONE Championship, along with Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. So what is causing the shift with more and more fighters considering other avenues outside of the UFC?

Alvarez spoke with MMAWeekly.com and others on a promotional trip in Las Vegas as he prepares for his ONE Championship debut in Tokyo.

Alvarez weighed in on the changing landscape, calling it a “serious shift” in the mixed martial arts promotions business. He also discussed his personal reasons for going halfway around the world for the next step in his career.

There is a lot going on in today’s landscape that Alvarez has a deep knowledge of and he went in depth on a lot of it.