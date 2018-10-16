HOT OFF THE WIRE

Eddie Alvarez Officially Inks Deal to Join ONE Championship

October 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has a new fighting home.

On Monday, Alvarez officially inked a deal to join ONE Championship after testing free agency for the past several weeks following his last fight on his previous contract with the UFC.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the signing via Twitter along with a video showing Alvarez signing his contract.

This could be viewed as the biggest addition to the ONE Championship roster since the organization first started back in 2011.

Alvarez is recognized as one of the best lightweights in the world with a laundry list of top fighters on his resume while having stints as champion in both the UFC and Bellator.

Now the Philadelphia native will take his talents overseas to join up with ONE Championship as the promotion continues to expand and grow all over Asia.

Alvarez last fought in July when he suffered a TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier. Prior to that setback, Alvarez had earned ‘Fight of the Night’ honors for a spectacular third round finish against Justin Gaethje at UFC 218.

There’s no word on when Alvarez will make his debut with ONE Championship but judging from the post making the announcement about his signing, news could be coming down the pipe any day now about his first fight.

 

               

