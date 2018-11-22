Eddie Alvarez Leaves the UFC and Goes to ONE: ‘We’ve Sort of Lost Our Way’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

In leaving the UFC for ONE Championship, Eddie Alvarez is no stranger to Southeast Asia. Having made a name for himself there early in his career, Alvarez told fans recently at a ONE Championship press conference, “Where I’ve been, we’ve sort of lost our way and it’s good to be back. I feel like I found my way again with the ONE family.”

(Forgive the shakiness, but we had to go guerrilla style for this one.)

TRENDING > Does Ben Askren Really Have to Introduce Himself? Well, Okay…

Eddie Alvarez is expected to make his ONE Championship debut in the promotion’s eight-man lightweight grand prix tournament in 2019.