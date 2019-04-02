Eddie Alvarez issues statement, posts graphic injury photos following ONE Championship debut

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez made his ONE Championship debut this past weekend, albeit with a less than stellar result.

Timofey Nastyukhin scored the technical knockout of Alvarez just four minutes, five seconds into their fight. It certainly wasn’t the way that Alvarez envisioned his return to Southeast Asia.

The past few years have been a little rough for Alvarez, having amassed a 1-3 and 1 no contest record including losing the UFC title to Conor McGregor in late 2016.

Following the loss to Nastyukhin, Alvarez issued a lengthy statement of apology in which he appeared baffled by several of his most recent bouts.

The Instagram post embedded below also included several graphic photos of Alvarez’s injuries, which may not be safe for viewing in a working or family environment.

Eddie Alvarez ONE Champions debut loss statement:

“Hey guys, first and foremost congrats to Timofey in his victory. He is very deserving of everything that comes with victory and I wish him the best in the continued tournament.

Honestly, speaking how I fought my One Championship debut is not a reflection of my training, my coaches, my team; it’s not even a reflection of my beliefs. I am sincerely disappointed and confused in my inability to not pull the trigger and my hesitancy on recent fight nights, it’s been quite confusing to figure out the past year or so. Coach Mark always stresses ‘hesitancy is Death’ and it’s not something that is even in my character to do.

In this particular fight, I waited too long for an opening and paid the ultimate price. The punch that hit me instantly blinded me and split both eyelids in half. It felt like my eye exploded from the inside and the pain was instant. From an outsider watching myself, I should have expected the result considering my actions. You have to punch, kick, takedown, and pressure to win a fight. I waited. I simply waited too long for the correct timing and opening that never came.

Fighting continues to teach me life lessons through my victories and even more through tough defeats. Victory and defeat are byproducts of putting it on the line. They have been inescapable throughout my whole life. I hope to be judged on how I adjust and pivot from defeat and behave in victory rather than the result of a small moment in time.

To my wife, kids, family, coaches, teammates, friends and to all the fans, thank you always for your continued support. Doing this is very lonely and isolated. A simple pat on the back goes a long long way. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I will make adjustments and come back true to form.”

