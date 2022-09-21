Eddie Alvarez is no longer with ONE Championship

HOT OFF THE WIRE
According to Eddie Alvarez, the former UFC champion, he is no longer signed to ONE Championship.

“Confirmed, I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to Hunt. Tell me whose next ? UGK,” he tweeted on Tuesday night.

Alvarez hasn’t fought since April 2021 when he lost a unanimous decision bout to Rae Yoon Ok on ONE on TNT 4. Prior to that, he suffered a no-contest due to illegal strikes against Iuri Lapicus. Of his four ONE Championship bouts, he won only one, a first-round RNC submission over Eduard Folayang.

At press time it was not revealed what Alvarez would do next but many fans suggested PFL, Bellator or retirement.

