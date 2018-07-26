Eddie Alvarez Addresses Conor McGregor Sentencing and Possibly Jumping the Line to a Title Shot

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

(Courtesy of SevereMMA)

Eddie Alvarez is headed into the final fight of his current contract when he faces Jeremy Stephens at UFC on FOX 30 on Saturday in Calgary, but everyone still wants to ask him about the man he lost the lightweight title to a couple years ago.

Conor McGregor appeared in court on Thursday to answer for charges stemming from his attack on a bus full of UFC fighters in early April. McGregor left the courtroom with a plea deal in hand that allows him to avoid jail time and continue his fighting career. Immediately after McGregor’s court appearance, reports surfaced that the Irishman is honing in on a shot at current undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced in UFC 223 Bus Attack

So how does Alvarez feel about McGregor’s sentencing and him potentially jumping the line to a title shot? At Thursday’s UFC on FOX 30 Media Day, he addressed McGregor, his own contract status, why is willing to fight out his contract, and his pending bout with Jeremy Stephens.