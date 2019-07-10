Earning first light-heavyweight win, Eryk Anders ready for whatever UFC throws at him

When it comes to his first-round TKO of Vinicius Moreira at UFC on ESPN 3 on June 29, light-heavyweight Eryk Anders feels like it was the perfect way to get him back on track after some recent difficulties.

Coming into the bout against Moreira having lost three fights in a row, Anders was not only able to pick up a win, but make a statement that he’s deserving of a spot in the UFC.

“I think that I did really well,” Anders told MMAWeekly.com. “I went out there and got the finish fast, which I’m accustomed to doing. The cherry on top was that (Performance of the Night) bonus as well.

“It kind of went just how I saw it in my head before the fight started. His only chance to win the fight was to take the fight to the ground. I thought I could stand up and strike a little bit, because in his other fights he didn’t shoot so quick, but he felt the power early and wanted to get that fight to the ground.”

Anders knows he has to deliver in every fight, not just when he is coming off a loss, but that doesn’t mean picking up the victory over Moreira wasn’t important.

“I feel like every fight is a must-win situation,” said Anders. “You’re only as good as your last performance. In this sport it’s a ‘what have you done lately for me’ kind of thing. I’m not saying this fight erases the three losses that I have, but it does put me in a better position.”

Four years into his MMA career and Anders still feels like there’s a lot of his game he has yet to truly showcase, which is what he’s looking to do over the second half of 2019.

“I’m 1-1 six months into the year, and I’m hoping to fight two more times before the end of the year,” Anders said. “Hopefully I can get some W’s.

“Each fight has a life and history of its own, and I’ve shown that I can knock people out and have a lot of power, so I feel my next few opponents will try to get it to the ground and I will be able to show off my grappling skills as well.”

As for who he’d like to face, it doesn’t much matter to Anders as he’s game to face anyone the UFC brings to him.

“I haven’t really looked at the light-heavyweight or middleweight divisions,” said Anders. “I’m focused on what I’m doing and my game plan and my growth in the sport. I haven’t paid much attention to the divisions, but whenever they call my number I’ll answer.”