Dwight Grant scores last-second knockout (UFC Prague Highlights)

AT THE BUZZER #UFCPrague@DwightGrant closes the show and @JohnGoodenUK speaks too soon pic.twitter.com/qsX4TZdfq0
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 23, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from Dwight Grant’s last-second TKO of Carlo Pedersoli at UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3 in Prague, Croatia.
Following the UFC’s first event in Croatia, the fight promotion returns home to Las Vegas for its biggest fight card of the year. UFC 235 features a quick turnaround by Jon Jones, who recently recaptured the light heavyweight title. He’ll put his belt on the line opposite fast-rising contender Anthony Smith. There’s no drop-off in the co-main event, as UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defends title against another rising star in Kamaru Usman. UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith takes place on Saturday, March 2, in Las Vegas.