Dwight Grant and Tyler Hill Break Down Their Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 2 Headliner

(Courtesy of UFC)

Welterweights take the spotlight at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series for Week 2 of the second season.

Dwight Grant hasn’t fought in a year and a half, but the American Kickboxing Academy fighter returns with a 7-1 record, looking to score a UFC contract.

His opponent, Tyler Hill (6-1), doesn’t have the big name gym attached to his resume, but like Grant, is returning from a long layoff with visions of a career in the Octagon dancing in his eyes.

Take an inside look at Dwight Grant and Tyler Hill ahead of their Tuesday night match-up, as they talk about how they got to this point, and what we can expect from their fight at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.