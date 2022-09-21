HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDWCS Week 9: Bruno Ferreira earns quick TKO over Leon Aliu

featuredMichael Chandler thinks Dustin Poirier is taking their fight too personal: ‘It’s never worked out’

featuredMike Tyson reveals the health issue that has him confined to wheelchair: ‘I can’t even talk’

featuredJake Paul glad to have ‘not a b*tch’ Anderson Silva as an opponent

DWCS Week 9: Bruno Ferreira earns quick TKO over Leon Aliu

September 20, 2022
NoNo Comments

There are only two more weeks left of DWCS and this card was an interesting one.

In the main event, Bruno Ferreira went in hard and finished Leon Aliu in what felt like just seconds. The referee jumped in to stop the onslaught and it was contested but Aliu but there was no doubt that the fight was clearly over.

Ferreira earned the TKO stoppage in just 95 seconds.

This is not just a win of mine, but my whole team,” he said after the fight via a translator. “I’ve been holding it in all day.”

Here are the full results for Dana White’s Contender Series Week 9:

Bruno Ferreira defeated Leon Aliu via TKO, Round 1 – 1:35

Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Austen Lane defeated Richard Jacobi via TKO, Round 1 – 4:34

Nurullo Aliev defeated Josh Wick via TKO, Round 1 – 4:36

Jafel Filho defeated Roybert Echeverria via TKO, Round 3 – 1:31

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life