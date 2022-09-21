DWCS Week 9: Bruno Ferreira earns quick TKO over Leon Aliu

There are only two more weeks left of DWCS and this card was an interesting one.

In the main event, Bruno Ferreira went in hard and finished Leon Aliu in what felt like just seconds. The referee jumped in to stop the onslaught and it was contested but Aliu but there was no doubt that the fight was clearly over.

Ferreira earned the TKO stoppage in just 95 seconds.

This is not just a win of mine, but my whole team,” he said after the fight via a translator. “I’ve been holding it in all day.”

Here are the full results for Dana White’s Contender Series Week 9:

Bruno Ferreira defeated Leon Aliu via TKO, Round 1 – 1:35

Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Austen Lane defeated Richard Jacobi via TKO, Round 1 – 4:34

Nurullo Aliev defeated Josh Wick via TKO, Round 1 – 4:36

Jafel Filho defeated Roybert Echeverria via TKO, Round 3 – 1:31