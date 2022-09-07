DWCS Week 7: Vitor Petrino drops Rodolfo Bellato out cold for nasty finish

Dana White’s Contender Series was an interesting one. Two brothers, Ismael Bonfim and Gabriel Bonfim both had fights on the docket.

But it was the main event that the fans were really tuning in for.

The light heavyweight scrap between Rodolfo Bellato and Vitor Petrino promised fireworks and that’s what we got. In the first round, the fight went to the canvas pretty quickly but a submission attempt and a big slam got huge roars from the crowd. Halfway through the referee stood them back up and Bellato jumped on the back of Petrino and with a full minute left in the round looked to cause significant problems for Petrino. After dragging him to the canvas, Petrino showed his toughness, reversing the position and he ended the round on top.

Petrino started the round with a flurry of kicks and punches but was unable to find the KO. Bellato was getting pieced apart but not giving up, firing back at Petrino with blood dripping down his face. But then, after landing a spinning back fist Petreino timed his strike and sent Bellato backward onto the canvas.

Vitor Petrino just closed the show with a 𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐆 💥 #DWCS pic.twitter.com/50hERe24la — UFC (@ufc) September 7, 2022

DWCS week 7 official live results