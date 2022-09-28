DWCS Week 10: Bo Nickal subs Donavan Beard in just 52 seconds

The final episode for season 6 went off with a massive bang.

In the opening moments of the first fight, Mateus Mendonca landed a brutal strike to drop Ashiek Ajim with a scary KO. That fight set the tone for the rest of the night. The second fight of the night pit two Brazilians against one another when Rafael Estevam secured a nasty second-round TKO of Joao Elias. The third bout produced an unreal amount of blood as Jack Jenkins finished Emiliano Linares after a brutal cut. Keeping in line with the finishes, Sam Patterson submitted Vinicius Cenci to extend his win streak.

In the highly-anticipated main event, Bo Nickal stepped back into the DWCS cage after winning his first bout but not earning a contract. Many expected Nickal, who was already a heavy favorite in his first bout to come in and repeat it with a quick win over Donovan Beard.

And that’s exactly what happened. In just 52 seconds Nickal submit his opponent with a triangle choke and that was that.

BO NICKAL GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/IDkLeYpj7F — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2022

DWCS Week 10 official live results

Bo Nickal defeated Donovan Beard via submission (triangle choke), Round 1 – 0:52

Sam Patterson defeated Vinicius Cenci via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 – 4:18

Jack Jenkins defeated Emiliano Linares via TKO, Round 3 – 4:30

Rafael Estevam defeated Joao Elias via TKO, Round 2 – 2:25

Mateus Mendonca defeated Ashiek Ajim via KO, Round 1 – 0:48

