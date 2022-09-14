DWCS: Farid Basharat snuffs Allan Begosso for a decision win

The Dana White Contender Series show is winding down its season 6 by hosting one of the three remaining cards for 2022.

In the main event, two bantamweight fighters squared off in hopes of earning the highly-coveted UFC contract.

Farid Basharat, the brother of Javid Basharat, was the heavy favorite coming into the fight with the Brazilian, Allan Begosso. A slugfest ensued in the first round, with Begosso showing the bettors they may have underestimated his skills. with two minutes remaining, the fight went to the canvas and Begosso grabbed hold of Basharat’s neck. After that submission failed, Begosso went to Basharat’s leg but that attempt also failed. The fight ended with Begosso on his back.

Round two started much like the first with the two each exchanging moments on their feet but then Basharat took Begosso to the ground. Unfortunately, due to the cage walls, Basharat was unable to get a good enough position for a submission but landed big ground and pound and controlled Begosso to end the round on top, covered in his own blood.

The fight went to the third round and it looked like it might be dire for Begosso. He came out of the corner with fire in his eyes but that was short-lived and Basharat took him back to the canvas with another three minutes left in the fight. After a plethora of ground and pound, they went to the scorecards.

DWCS Week 8 official live results