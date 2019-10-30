Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will put the BMF belt on the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 29, 2019
Former WWE wrestler and current Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will put the BMF belt around the waist of the winner of the UFC 244 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal and Diaz are fighting for the fictitious Baddest Motherf—er championship on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Though the title is fictitious, there is a very real, $50,000 BMF belt for the winner.

While UFC president Dana White normally presents the championship belt to the winner of a title fight, Masvidal requested and the Rock responded. The request was made shortly after the fight was signed. Johnson initially said he would do his best to make it to the fight, and if he did, he would gladly present the belt.

Johnson confirmed that he would indeed make be at the fight on Saturday to wrap the belt around the winner’s waist in an Instagram live video. 

“That place is gonna be rocking, it’s gonna be electrifying,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait to get in there, man.”

