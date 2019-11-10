Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson visits Jorge Masvidal backstage at UFC 244 (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 10, 2019
(Courtesy of Jorge Masvidal)

After defeating Nate Diaz at UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met up backstage in this scene from “The Diaries Of A Street Fighter Part X.”

Masvidal and Diaz headlined UFC 244 in a rare non-championship pay-per-view main event. They fought for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er, but that was more of a marketing gimmick than anything else. Gimmick or not, it brought a ton of eyeballs to the fight and even garnered the interest of former WWE Superstar and currently Hollywood action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who placed a $50,000 BMF Belt around Masvidal’s waist after he defeated Diaz.

The end was controversial, as the cageside doctor forced referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the fight in between the third and fourth rounds because of cuts above and below Diaz’s right eye.

UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz video recap

