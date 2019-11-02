Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson unveils plans to portray former UFC champ Mark Kerr

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the biggest crossover stars from the WWE, on Friday unveiled plans to portray former UFC champion Mark Kerr in a new film.

Kerr has led a colorful life, rising to the top of the mixed martial arts world, only to have it come crashing down on him because of his personal demons that included an addiction to drugs.

The Rock unveiled plans for the movie just before the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins in New York. He will be in attendance at UFC 244, where he will present the BMF belt to the winner of the Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz main event.

