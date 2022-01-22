Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson inks historic partnership with the UFC

International superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announced a historic partnership with the UFC on Friday.

Johnson has worked with the sports apparel brand Under Armor for years, creating his line of apparel called “Project Rock.” Johnson made the announcement via social media that his “Project Rock” brand has signed a historic deal with the UFC to be the official footwear brand of the fight promotion.

The partnership begins with tomorrow’s UFC 270 pay-per-view event.

HISTORIC.

I’m honored & proud, my @ProjectRock is the OFFICIAL GLOBAL FOOTWEAR PARTNER of the @UFC 🌍

Starting this weekend at #UFC270 NGANNOU vs GANE, all athletes & teams will rep @ProjectRock footwear.

Engineered for the HARDEST WORKERS IN THE ROOM who WALK THE WALK.

~ dj 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/TInm2iwEz4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 21, 2022

Dana White responds to Nate Diaz: ‘He’ll get a fight when the time comes’

In 2021, the fight promotion’s partnership with Reebok expired and the UFC signed a deal with Venom to be the official athletic sponsor providing fight kits for the promotion. While the clothing deal with Reebok ended in 2021, the shoe partnership didn’t expire until last week.

Johnson has worked with the UFC before, appearing at the UFC 244 weigh-in holding the “BMF Belt” for the staredown between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Following the fight, Johnson appeared inside the octagon and put the belt on the waist of Masvidal after “Gamebred” defeated Diaz by doctor stoppage.

Doctors, scientists and professors pen letter to Spotify over ‘menace to public health’ Joe Rogan