HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson inks historic partnership with the UFC

featuredUFC 270 Official Weigh-in Results and Video: Both Title Fights Officially Set

Nate Diaz and Dana White

featuredDana White responds to Nate Diaz: ‘He’ll get a fight when the time comes’

Dana White at UFC 259

featuredDana White: ‘I don’t hate Jake Paul’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson inks historic partnership with the UFC

January 21, 2022
NoNo Comments

International superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announced a historic partnership with the UFC on Friday.

Johnson has worked with the sports apparel brand Under Armor for years, creating his line of apparel called “Project Rock.” Johnson made the announcement via social media that his “Project Rock” brand has signed a historic deal with the UFC to be the official footwear brand of the fight promotion.

The partnership begins with tomorrow’s UFC 270 pay-per-view event.

Dana White responds to Nate Diaz: ‘He’ll get a fight when the time comes’

In 2021, the fight promotion’s partnership with Reebok expired and the UFC signed a deal with Venom to be the official athletic sponsor providing fight kits for the promotion. While the clothing deal with Reebok ended in 2021, the shoe partnership didn’t expire until last week.

Johnson has worked with the UFC before, appearing at the UFC 244 weigh-in holding the “BMF Belt” for the staredown between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Following the fight, Johnson appeared inside the octagon and put the belt on the waist of Masvidal after “Gamebred” defeated Diaz by doctor stoppage.

Doctors, scientists and professors pen letter to Spotify over ‘menace to public health’ Joe Rogan

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA