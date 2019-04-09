Dustin Poirier’s Top 5 UFC Finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dustin Poirier has finished nearly 80 percent of his professional fights in his career. We count down Poirier’s top 5 finishes in the UFC ahead of his interim lightweight title fight with Max Holloway at UFC 236 on Saturday, April 13.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s phone-smashing lawsuit dismissed

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the UFC 236 co-main event for the interim middleweight title and a chance to unify the belt with champion Robert Whittaker.