Dustin Poirier’s KO of Conor McGregor one of top selling UFC PPVs of all time

Dustin Poirier’s knockout of Conor McGregor in the UFC 257 main event pushed the event to be one of the promotion’s top selling pay-per-views of all time.

According to John Ourand of The Sports Journal, UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 has topped 1.6 million pay-per-view buys, which would put it in line with UFC president Dana White’s excitement over the numbers.

“It was a good night. It was a really good night. Top two all time,” White said at the UFC 257 post-fight press conference.

“Saturday’s UFC PPV is tracking to be one of ESPN+’s highest selling pay-per-view events since it started carrying UFC nearly two years ago. Sources say ESPN+ logged around 1.2 million PPV buys for UFC 257, which was headlined by Dustin Poirier’s second-round knockout of Conor McGregor,” reported Ourand.

“UFC added another 400,000 buys internationally, for a total of 1.6 million global buys, which would place it as one of the best-selling UFC PPVs of all time. At the post-fight presser, Dana White sepculated that ity could make the ‘top two of all time.’”

If that number holds, UFC 257 would land in a dead heat with UFC 100: Lesnar vs. Mir 2 for third on the list of best-selling UFC pay-per-views of all time.

According to the Sports Bible, those two events would still be outdone by UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 at 1.65 million buys and UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor at 2.4 million buys.

That would put McGregor at least tied for the top three UFC pay-per-views of all time. He also holds the next three spots, meaning McGregor has been part of six of the UFC’s top seven pay-per-view events of all time.

And that doesn’t even include his boxing match opposite Floyd Mayweather, which reportedly generated at least 4.3 million buys.

ESPN dealt with complaints of difficulties for numerous ESPN+ subscribers who had trouble getting the UFC 257 stream to work. It’s unclear how much of an impact that had on the numbers or if it might even bring some of the numbers down if refunds are issued.

