Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference

UFC 264 headliners Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, along with UFC president Dana White, participated in the UFC 264 Pre-fight Press Conference on Thursday.

Following the press conference, the fighters faced off and McGregor threw a kick at Poirier. Check out the footage below.

Conor McGregor on trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier: “It’s gonna be a butchering.”

