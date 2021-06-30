Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 – Violence is Coming | UFC 264 Fight Preview

The trilogy is almost here. Preview the UFC 264 main event set to settle the score between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on July 10.

McGregor make quick work of Poirier in their first fight back at UFC 178 in 2014 when both fighters were featherweights on the rise. In their second fight, which took place at UFC 257 in January, Poirier stopped McGregor with punches in the second round. The rubber match takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and both fighters are predicting a finish.

Watch Conor McGregor knock out Dustin Poirier in their first fight | UFC 264 Free Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Dustin Poirier finish Conor McGregor in their rematch | UFC 264 free fight