Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3: UFC 264 Countdown Video

UFC 264 Countdown showcases a historic trilogy, as former champs Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier prepare to break the one & one tie on July 10 at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

McGregor stopped Poirier when the two first fought in the featherweight division at UFC 178 in September 2014. Poirier finished McGregor in their rematch in January at UFC 257 in a lightweight match. The trilogy goes down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Dustin Poirier explains his decision to fight Conor McGregor a third time instead of fighting for the title

(Courtesy of UFC)