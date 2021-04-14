Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas

Despite Conor McGregor posturing that he was searching for a new opponent for his next bout, UFC officials on Wednesday announced he would face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10. The bout will take place in front of a fully open venue at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White announced the bout just before the promotion released the fight on its other official social media channels and website.

“I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans.

“This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Twitter spat proves to be posturing

The announcement comes on the heels of a recent Twitter spat between Poirier and McGregor, in which Poirier blasted McGregor for not honoring his commitment to donating $500,000 to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, following their bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won that bout via second-round TKO stoppage.

McGregor shot back at Poirier, saying that his team failed to provide detailed information on what would happen with the donation, insinuating that it would not be directed appropriately. The Irishman then went on to say that their proposed July 10 bout was off and that he was looking for a new opponent.

Though that caused a few waves, it proved to be more or less posturing, as White announced the bout on Wednesday.

White fell short of saying whether or not UFC 264 would anchor the promotion’s usual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, though July 10 would certainly be the typical timing for that to happen. But with pandemic related restrictions only just starting to come to an end in the United States, it’s not yet clear if Las Vegas would be willing to host a fully open International Fight Week, which generally includes numerous public gatherings throughout a weeklong celebration of combat sports.

