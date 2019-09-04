Dustin Poirier UFC 242 open workout: ‘I’ve had naysayers around me my whole life’

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier did a light workout at Wednesday’s UFC 242 Open Workouts in Abu Dhabi, but still found time to address the fans in attendance.

Here are some of the highlights.

Dustin Poirier focused on making history at UFC 242

“I’m trying to make history Saturday night. It’s all about Saturday, I’m in the moment for sure, but after I stop Khabib on Saturday night it’ll settle in more. I’m tunnel vision right now. There’ll be a lot of those funny hats in the streets after this one.”

Dustin Poirier not worried about overcoming the odds at UFC 242

“I’ve had naysayers my whole life and overcome the odds. But I have a solid team around me, I feel good, and I’m just in the moment and appreciative of the opportunity and will not let it slip through my fingers. I’m here to take full advantage of this, capitalize and be the undisputed world champion.

“I’ve had lessons in losses and picking myself off the ground. Being undefeated is incredible. It’s hard to do, especially against the competition he’s faced. But I’ve learned lessons through trial, through error, through triumph, that he’s never learned yet. There’s something about picking yourself up off the ground time and time again and still chasing your dreams.

“I just can’t be broken. I will not be broken. I’m here to make history. I’ll say it until I’m blue in the face. Saturday night I’m going out there to do something that’s never been done and I’m honoring it and respecting it.”

Dustin Poirier will find a way to be great

“Saturday night I have an opportunity to be great. Not many times in your life do the stars align, and the universe gives you the opportunity to truly be great – to get a stadium built in a country across the world you’ve never been to. I have an opportunity to be great. The great ones find a way, and I’m gonna find a way on Saturday night, baby!”

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.