Dustin Poirier: ‘I’m coming in there to take him out’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 236 Embedded, opponents Eryk Anders and Khalil Rountree train for what they predict will be a light heavyweight slugfest. Middleweight title contender Israel Adesanya and lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier show some skin for the camera.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway introduces the man who calls the shots during his fights. And the stars of the main and comain, including middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum, hype up the crowd at open workouts.

UFC 236 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights taking place Saturday, April 13th on Pay-Per-View, available on ESPN Plus.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the UFC 236 co-main event for the interim middleweight title and a chance to unify the belt with champion Robert Whittaker.

UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier Betting Lines

As the event in Atlanta draws nearer, check out the latest UFC 236 betting lines. You never know how things might sway as fans and bettors get a chance to check out the fighters at open workouts, during face-offs, at the weigh-ins, and more.