Dustin Poirier tops UFC on ESPN 12 fighter payroll

June 29, 2020
Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier got back on the winning track at UFC on ESPN 12. Along with the headlining victory, Poirier also sat atop the fighter payroll for the event.

Poirier and Hooker earned Fight of the Night honors, giving each man an additional $50,000 bonus for his efforts, but Poirier came out on top with a unanimous decision victory.

The win isn’t likely to put him next in line for another shot at undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but it earned Poirier a $300,000 paycheck (not including the Fight of the Night bonus). 

Nurmagomedov will next face interim titleholder Justin Gaethje at an unannounced event in September.

Mike Perry, whose girlfriend served as his lone corner at UFC on ESPN 12, was second on the list of top fighter salaries. He earned $180,000 for his co-main event victory over Mickey Gall.

The figures in the reported UFC on ESPN 12 fighter salaries represent the disclosed payroll submitted by the UFC to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker took place on Saturday, June 27, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker Fighter Salaries

  • Dustin Poirier: $300,000 (includes $150,000 win bonus) def. Dan Hooker: $110,000
  • Mike Perry: $180,000 (includes $90,000 win bonus) def. Mickey Gall: $50,000
  • Maurice Greene: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Gian Villante: $75,000
  • Brendan Allen: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Kyle Daukaus: $12,000
  • Takashi Sato: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Jason Witt: $12,000
  • Julian Erosa: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Sean Woodson: $12,000
  • Khama Worthy: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Luis Pena: $27,000
  • Tanner Boser: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Philipe Lins: $80,000
  • Kay Hansen: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Jhin Yu Frey: $14,000
  • Youssef Zalal: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Jordan Griffin: $20,000

Following UFC on ESPN 12, the UFC now moves to Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The promotion will set up residency for the month of July, where it will hold four events over the course of 15 days on Fight Island.

Dana White: UFC Fight Island will have a safety zone

