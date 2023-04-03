HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier to make UFC analyst debut at UFC 287

April 3, 2023
No Comments

According to a report from MMA Junkie, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will be making his desk analyst debut on Saturday for UFC 287.

Poirier, who is arguably one of UFC’s fans’ favorite fighters will serve on the desk for ESPN alongside Broadcast veteran Michael Eaves and MMA coach Din Thomas.

Joe Rogan also returns, calling the color commentary alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier.

UFC 287 takes place in Miami on Saturday when Alex Pereira fights Israel Adesanya for the fourth time (second in the UFC) and looks to prove his comeback win wasn’t just a fluke last time.

Poirier hasn’t fought since he defeated Michael Chandler in November but has been rumored to return sometime this summer.

