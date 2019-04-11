Dustin Poirier: ‘This fight couldn’t happened at a more perfect time in my career’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 11, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 236 Embedded, lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier has his hair cut by supporters in his adopted Florida home. Featherweight champion Max Holloway signs autographs and gets a tutorial in fight night tech.

Middleweight title opponents Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum arrive in Atlanta after unexpectedly circuitous air journeys.

UFC 236 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights taking place Saturday, April 13 on Pay-Per-View, available on ESPN Plus.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the UFC 236 co-main event for the interim middleweight title and a chance to unify the belt with champion Robert Whittaker.

Check out the latest UFC 236 betting lines.

